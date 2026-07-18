Burna Boy, Shakira Link-Up Ahead Of World Cup Final Halftime Show [Video]

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Burna Boy, and Colombian pop icon Shakira have reunited ahead of Sunday’s historic FIFA World Cup final halftime show, giving fans a glimpse of their preparations for the landmark event.

Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ogulu, shared a video on his 𝕏 account on Friday, July 17, showing the pair embracing, laughing and exchanging smiles during rehearsals at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where Spain will take on Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

The singer captioned the post: “Sunday Prep! @shakira See you at the @FIFAWorldCup Final! Dai dai, ikó, dale, allez, let’s go!”

The clip, which was accompanied by a series of photographs, captured the two music stars in relaxed outfits sharing a warm hug outside the production trailers as final preparations gathered pace.

Naija News reports that FIFA had earlier confirmed that Burna Boy and Shakira would perform Dai Dai, the official anthem of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, during the tournament’s first-ever Super Bowl-style halftime show.

The performance marks a major departure from football’s traditional final format. Reports indicate the usual 15-minute halftime interval will be extended to about 30 minutes, allowing time for the show alongside the customary pundit analysis.

According to FIFA, the entertainment line-up also includes BTS, Madonna, Justin Bieber, acclaimed conductor Gustavo Dudamel, the PS22 Chorus alongside Coldplay, as well as appearances by characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets. The event is also expected to promote global education initiatives for children.

Burna Boy and Shakira are no strangers to the tournament’s global stage. The duo previously performed Dai Dai at the opening ceremony in Mexico City, where the song was officially unveiled as the anthem of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Watch as Burna Boy gives Shakira a spin ahead of their half-time show rehearsals below: