Borno Confirms Proof-Of-Life Video Of 36 Abducted Students

The Borno State Government has confirmed receiving a proof-of-life video showing some of the students abducted from Government Day Secondary School, Lassa, in Askira/Uba Local Government Area.

Naija News reports that the government made the disclosure on Saturday during the Borno State Education Summit held in Maiduguri, where the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Abba Wakilbe, played the 15-second video during a presentation.

The summit, themed “Strengthening Safe, Inclusive and Gender-Responsive Education: Building Back Better,” was organised in partnership with the Malala Fund.

Speaking at the summit, Wakilbe said the state government was making efforts to secure the release of the students, who were abducted on June 29.

He noted that the recent attacks marked a worrying return to mass school abductions in the state.

According to him, “Since the Chibok abduction, we have not had such an issue. Not until recently did we have the issue in Mussa and subsequently in Lassa.”

The commissioner disclosed that 36 students from the Lassa school remain in captivity.

He said, “From the Lassa abduction, we have 36 in captivity. Out of the 36, there are 25 girls and 11 boys.”

No Update On Mussa Students

Wakilbe also revealed that the government was yet to receive any information about students abducted from Mussa Community.

He described attacks on schools as one of the biggest challenges facing education in Borno State, warning that continued insecurity could erase years of progress in the sector.

“If this does not stop, progress will not happen, and a lot of what we have achieved will be reversed,” he said.

The commissioner appealed to residents, development partners and other stakeholders to continue supporting the state government’s efforts to protect schools and improve access to education.

Video Shows Abducted Students

According to The PUNCH, officials who handled the presentation declined to release the proof-of-life video when contacted for it.

However, the newspaper observed that the footage showed the abducted students seated on the ground, with some wearing the uniform of Government Day Secondary School, Lassa.

The video also showed two armed terrorists standing behind the students while holding a flag bearing Arabic inscriptions.

Naija News understands that a total of 78 students remain in captivity following separate abductions in different parts of Borno State.