‘Selective Justice Is Injustice’ – Aisha Yesufu Reacts As EFCC Secures Final Forfeiture Of 48 Properties Linked To Malami

Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) chieftain, Aisha Yesufu, has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to go after other politicians with financial-related cases.

Naija News reports that Yesufu made the remark while reacting to the Federal High Court judgment in Abuja ordering the final forfeiture of 48 properties linked to former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

The forfeiture was secured on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, following an order delivered by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik.

The Judge held that the EFCC had successfully established that the properties were reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities and were not acquired with lawful sources of income.

According to the court, the central issue was not ownership of the properties but the legitimacy of the funds used to acquire them.

Relying on Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, Justice Abdulmalik granted the EFCC’s application for the final forfeiture of the 48 properties.

In a post via her 𝕏 handle, Aisha Yesufu, while commending the EFCC, said that selective justice is injustice, adding that the anti-graft agency should go after others.

She wrote, “Well done EFCC for this great job! Just so you know, this is a tip of the iceberg from the many reports on the media space.

“Go after others. selective justice is equally injustice. Your capacity to work should not be limited to those who fall out with those who have hijacked power. The rule of law must be sacrosanct.

“Once again, well done for the great job done. We expect more.”