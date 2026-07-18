2026 World Cup Final: Supercomputer Predicts Spain Vs Argentina Clash

Spain have been installed as favourites to beat defending champions Argentina in Sunday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup final, with the Opta supercomputer predicting Luis de la Fuente’s side will end La Albiceleste’s reign.

According to TNT Sports, the Opta supercomputer gives Spain a 59 per cent chance of lifting the trophy in New Jersey, while Argentina’s chances of retaining the title stand at 41 per cent.

The final pits two unbeaten teams against each other in what could be Lionel Messi’s last appearance at a World Cup.

Naija News reports that Argentina reached the showpiece in dramatic fashion after beating England in the semi-finals. Anthony Gordon had fired the Three Lions ahead in Atlanta before Messi inspired a stunning turnaround, providing assists in the 85th and 92nd minutes to keep the holders’ title defence alive.

Spain, meanwhile, produced one of the performances of the tournament by defeating France 2-0 in Dallas. Goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro ended Les Bleus’ hopes of reaching a third consecutive World Cup final.

The European champions are chasing their second men’s World Cup title and first since their historic triumph in South Africa in 2010. Since then, Spain had failed to progress beyond the round of 16 until this year’s impressive campaign.

Despite Argentina’s pedigree, the Opta supercomputer believes Spain’s current form gives them the edge to claim what would be their fifth major international trophy since 2008.

Argentina carry an outstanding World Cup record into the final, having gone 13 matches without defeat since their shock opening loss to Saudi Arabia at the 2022 tournament.

However, Lionel Scaloni’s men have endured a demanding route to the final. They needed extra time to overcome Cabo Verde and Switzerland, while late fightbacks against Egypt and England tested their resilience.

Spain have enjoyed a smoother journey. Although they required late winners from Mikel Merino in two matches, they have looked solid throughout the competition and have conceded just one goal, compared with Argentina’s seven.