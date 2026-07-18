2026 World Cup Final: Cucurella Vows Retirement, Tattoo If Spain Beat Argentina

Marc Cucurella says he will retire from international football and tattoo Spain coach, Luis de la Fuente’s face on his bicep if La Roja defeat Argentina in Sunday’s World Cup final.

The new Real Madrid signing made the remarkable pledge ahead of the World Cup final, insisting there would be nothing left for him to achieve with Spain after winning both the European Championship and the World Cup.

“If we win the World Cup, I’ll call Luis the next day and tell him not to count on me anymore, that I’m retiring from the national team,” Cucurella said.

“With a European Championship and a World Cup, I can’t do any better.

“I would get a little tattoo of Spain manager Luis de la Fuente’s face on my bicep if we were to win the World Cup.”

Naija News gathered that the promise is the latest in a series of bold vows by Cucurella. Before Euro 2024, he famously vowed to dye his hair red if Spain lifted the trophy, and he did following the triumph.

One thing appears off the table, however. The defender once said: “I prefer being bald to having a tattoo of the Barcelona badge.”

Spain head into the World Cup final in impressive form after seeing off Portugal and France before leaving it late to beat Belgium and book their place in the decider.