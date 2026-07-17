Shettima: We Have Never Had It Like This – Zulum Praises Tinubu

The governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has praised President Bola Tinubu for retaining Kashim Shettima as his running mate for the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Zulum spoke to State House correspondents after Tinubu presented to Shettima the official certificate confirming his selection as the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice-presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

Zulum said this is the first time an indigene of Borno State and the Northeast would rise to the position of vice president and be retained ahead of a possible second term.

He said, “I’m here to appreciate President Tinubu for renominating one of our son, Senator Kashim Shettima, as Vice President and then seek his permission so that the entire northeastern states representatives will come and pay him a thank-you visit. Fortunately enough, the president has granted this request.

“And on behalf of the governors of the Northern states, I want to appreciate him, and by next week we shall be preparing to come and see him. We have never had it like this and an attempt was done during the time of Kingibe’s period where we were almost there but unfortunately we couldn’t get there; this is the first time our son has become the number two man of Nigeria, so we are so happy for this.

“We are also aware that the position does not belong to Borno State alone, this position belongs to the entire Northern Nigeria and I want to appreciate them for accepting our own son.”