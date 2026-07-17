What Else Do You Need? – Peter Obi Speaks On Assassination Plot

The 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has alleged that there were plans to assassinate him in April 2025, during his planned visit to Benue State.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi made this allegation while speaking at the ongoing high-level roundtable discussion with the theme: “Nigeria in 2027 and Beyond”, organised by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) Inin Berlin, Germany.

According to the former governor of Anambra State, the planned humanitarian outreach to Benue State was cancelled after the state government issued a cautionary statement advising him against the trip.

Peter Obi questioned what evidence people need to believe that there is an attempt on his life, adding he was disappointed in how the state government handled the proposed visit.

He said, “You’re not aware that I wanted to go to Benue and the governor said I can’t come. You’re not aware that the governor said I shouldn’t come, and when I went there, there was a shootout. There were plans to assassinate me.

“What else do you need? Do you need somebody to die before you believe it? There was already a shootout when I tried to visit the place. Once they said, ‘Don’t come here.’ What else do you want me to tell you about the attempt on my life.”