 Skip to content
News

What Else Do You Need? – Peter Obi Speaks On Assassination Plot

Published
By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
NDC Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi
NDC Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi

The 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has alleged that there were plans to assassinate him in April 2025, during his planned visit to Benue State.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi made this allegation while speaking at the ongoing high-level roundtable discussion with the theme: “Nigeria in 2027 and Beyond”, organised by the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) Inin Berlin, Germany.

According to the former governor of  Anambra State, the planned humanitarian outreach to Benue State was cancelled after the state government issued a cautionary statement advising him against the trip.

Peter Obi questioned what evidence people need to believe that there is an attempt on his life, adding he was disappointed in how the state government handled the proposed visit.

He said, “You’re not aware that I wanted to go to Benue and the governor said I can’t come. You’re not aware that the governor said I shouldn’t come, and when I went there, there was a shootout. There were plans to assassinate me.

“What else do you need? Do you need somebody to die before you believe it? There was already a shootout when I tried to visit the place. Once they said, ‘Don’t come here.’ What else do you want me to tell you about the attempt on my life.” 

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.