VIDEO: Oseni Rufai Breaks Down In Tears Over Nigeria’s Economy

Nigerian journalist, Rufai Oseni, got emotional on Friday while lamenting the state of Nigeria’s economy.

Naija News reports that Rufai, speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show, recalled when Nigeria was financially strong enough to lend money to the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), contrasting that with the current state of the country’s economy.

Rufai wondered how Nigeria’s debt profile continues to rise.

He said, “I cried for Nigeria this morning. Let me read something to you and show why I sometimes raise my voice about this country.

“On December 24, 1974, Nigeria signed a long-term borrowing agreement with the World Bank. Under that agreement, Nigeria provided $240 million in net resources to the World Bank Reserve.

“We were lending money to the World Bank to support development in other countries. We also lent $120 million to the International Monetary Fund, IMF. What happened to this country?”

In other news, Rufai Oseni has berated the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, over the call for an investigation regarding the abduction of pupils and teachers in Orire Local Government Area of the state.

Recall that Makinde, on Monday, after receiving the rescued victims from the military, called on the United Nations to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Makinde had also suggested that the abduction might be linked to his political ambition, noting that the incident occurred shortly after he announced his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election.

However, Makinde’s demand drew criticism from officials of the Federal Government and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), who argued that Nigeria is a sovereign nation capable of handling its internal security matters.

Speaking on the development during ARISE Television’s Morning Show, Oseni described the exchange between Makinde and the Federal Government as a blame game and unnecessary.

According to Oseni, the focus should now be on finding lasting solutions rather than engaging in political arguments, adding that the victims have returned home.