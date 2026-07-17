Nine Kidnap Victims Flee As Terrorists Fall Asleep In Katsina Forest

At least nine kidnapped victims escaped from their abductors, who reportedly fell asleep in a forest in Katsina State.

Naija News reports that troops of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation Fansan Yamma, rescued the victims and recovered 56 rustled livestock during separate intelligence-led operations across the state.

The military said the operations formed part of ongoing efforts to dismantle terrorist networks and curb criminal activities in the North-West region.

The Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, Lt. Col. Aliyu Danja, disclosed the development in a statement issued on Friday, confirming the arrest of a suspected terrorist.

According to Danja, troops of Sector 2 rescued the nine victims during a fighting patrol in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

He explained that the victims, comprising three women, four men and two children, were abducted by terrorists on July 9, 2026, along the Tsafe-Kuchere Road in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Danja said preliminary investigations revealed that the victims seized an opportunity to flee after their abductors fell asleep.

He said, “The victims, three women, four men and two children, were reportedly abducted by terrorists on July 9, 2026, along the Tsafe-Kuchere Road in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.”

He added that the victims escaped from the terrorists’ hideout before they were intercepted and rescued by troops on patrol.

According to the statement, “The rescued victims are currently in safe custody and are undergoing necessary procedures before being reunited with their families.”

In another operation, troops acting on credible intelligence responded swiftly to an attempt by terrorists to rustle livestock in Bakori Local Government Area of the state.

Danja said the terrorists engaged the troops in a gun battle but were forced to flee after the soldiers responded with superior firepower.

He noted that the operation led to the recovery of 56 rustled animals comprising four cattle and 52 sheep.

The recovered livestock, he said, remain in military custody pending their handover to the appropriate authorities and verified owners.

The military spokesman also disclosed that troops arrested a suspected terrorist during routine operations in Danmusa Local Government Area.

According to him, preliminary exploitation of items recovered from the suspect indicated possible links to terrorist activities.

“The suspect is currently in military custody and is undergoing further investigation,” Danja said.

He did not disclose the identity of the suspect or the specific items recovered during the operation.

Reacting to the successful operations, the Theatre Commander of Joint Task Force North West, Operation Fansan Yamma, commended the troops for their professionalism, courage and resilience in the fight against terrorism and other forms of criminality.

The commander praised the personnel for sustaining pressure on criminal elements across the North-West despite persistent security challenges.

He also reaffirmed the commitment of the Joint Task Force to intensify intelligence-driven operations in collaboration with other security agencies and law-abiding citizens until terrorism, banditry and related crimes are decisively defeated in the region.