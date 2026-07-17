Transfer Updates: Spence, Romero, Sano, Rogers, Konsa, Others

Inter Milan are stepping up their pursuit of two Tottenham defenders. Corriere dello Sport reports the Serie A giants are working on separate transfer deals for England full-back Djed Spence and Argentina centre-back Cristian Romero.

Liverpool have moved to the front of the queue for Mainz midfielder Kaishu Sano. Teamtalk claims the Reds are ready to offer up to €60m (£50.9m) for the Japan international, with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund also in the race.

Arsenal have registered their transfer interest in Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa. The Guardian reports the England international is among the Gunners’ defensive targets this summer.

Liverpool have also made enquiries about Bournemouth winger Rayan. Teamtalk says the Reds are keen to reunite the 19-year-old Brazilian with former Cherries boss Andoni Iraola.

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Walter Benítez could leave the club only months after arriving. Nice-Matin reports the Argentina international may terminate his contract to return to French side Nice.

Newcastle United are working on strengthening their goalkeeping department. The Daily Mail reports the Magpies are in talks with Brighton’s Carl Rushworth and Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford.

Fulham have joined Coventry City and Chelsea in the race for Strasbourg winger Martial Godo. Africafoot claims the Ivory Coast international is attracting growing Premier League interest.

Ipswich Town have approached Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu. The Telegraph reports the Ghana international has emerged as a key target for the newly promoted club.

Crystal Palace are also targeting Augsburg defender Chrislain Matsima. The Standard says the French centre-back is one of several defensive options under consideration at Selhurst Park.

Leeds United remain determined to sign Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. Tuttomercatoweb reports the Yorkshire club are continuing negotiations despite Parma’s reluctance to sell the Japan international.

Arsenal are accelerating their pursuit of Aston Villa winger Morgan Rogers. Fabrizio Romano reports talks are progressing well and the move is separate from the Gunners’ deal for Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis, with no current negotiations taking place for Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola.

Barcelona are dreaming of signing Tottenham right-back Pedro Porro. Mundo Deportivo reports the Spain international has impressed during the World Cup, although Spurs’ plans to extend his contract until 2031 make any transfer deal highly unlikely. Barcelona’s priority remains bringing João Cancelo back from Al Hilal.

Manchester United are considering a move for Fulham midfielder Sander Berge. Teamtalk reports the Norway international has climbed up United’s shortlist after the club completed the signings of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta is attracting interest from across Europe. Rudy Galetti reports Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United are all monitoring the France international, with Palace valuing him at around £25m.

Liverpool have also identified Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton as their priority midfield target after deciding against a move for Wolves’ João Gomes, according to Football Transfers.

Manchester United and Newcastle United have both held transfer talks with representatives of Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson, Football Transfers reports.

Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani will only consider moves to RB Leipzig or Barcelona, according to Diario Sport.

Juventus have contacted the representatives of free-agent midfielder Franck Kessie, although La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the Ivory Coast international must lower his wage demands before any agreement can be reached.

Fabrizio Romano reports João Gomes is set to join Aston Villa from Wolves in a transfer deal worth €40m plus €5m in add-ons, while Villa are also continuing talks over Bayern Munich midfielder João Palhinha.