‘There Is Silent Civil War In Obidient Movement’ – Daniel Bwala

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has claimed that there is an ongoing silent civil war within the Obidient Movement.

Naija News reports that Bwala, in a post via his 𝕏 handle on Friday, said some members are abandoning the Movement.

According to the Bwala, some members have realised that the group is not a political movement but a hate, vitriol, and unpatriotic movement

The presidential aide added that members of the movement hate and discredit the Nigeria they want to govern

He wrote: “There is a silent political civil war going on in the Obidient camp. The realisation that it is not a political movement but a hate, vitriol and unpatriotic movement. They hate the country they want to govern, you only need to hear them discrediting Nigeria, Nigerians and Nigerian leaders.

“Their members are beginning to see through the lenses. They are abandoning the so-called movement. Gbajue Gbajue Gbajue.”

Meanwhile, Bwala has said state governors should be held accountable for the rising cases of kidnapping across the country.

Bwala said every abduction recorded in any state should raise questions about the role of the governor, particularly as most of the incidents occur within local government areas.

He made the remarks during an interview on the Morayo Show, where he linked the growing insecurity at the grassroots to failures in local governance and the handling of funds meant for community development and safety.

Bwala said governors could not distance themselves from kidnappings happening within their states, insisting that they had a duty to ensure security at the local level.