Suspected ISWAP Member Nabbed In Borno

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have arrested a suspected member of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) after he reportedly surrendered to military personnel in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

The suspect was apprehended during routine security operations at the Cashew Plantation area in Konduga, in what security sources described as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle terrorist networks operating in the North-East.

Counter-insurgency publication, Zagazola Makama, noted that security sources confirmed the arrest occurred at about 6:47 p.m. on July 14 after the suspect voluntarily approached soldiers stationed in the area.

He quoted the sources as saying that preliminary interrogation revealed that the suspect was an ISWAP member from the Warabe community in Pulka, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

The publication reported that the suspect claimed he decided to surrender to the troops voluntarily.

According to the report, the suspect told investigators that he disposed of his weapon before making contact with the military.

“The suspect further disclosed that he had dumped his AK-47 rifle in a river before making contact with the troops,” Makama reported.

The publication further stated that the suspect allegedly confessed to participating in three separate attacks on Delwa community alongside other members of the terrorist group.

“He also allegedly admitted to participating in three separate attacks on Delwa alongside other members of the terrorist group,” the report added.

Security operatives reportedly recovered several personal items from the suspect at the time of his arrest.

The recovered items included a bicycle, a cutlass, a bicycle repair solution, a bicycle pump, a spoon and ₦6,500 in cash.

Although no firearm was recovered, investigators are expected to verify the suspect’s claims regarding the disposal of his weapon.

The suspect is currently in military custody and is undergoing further interrogation.

According to the report, investigators are working to obtain intelligence that could assist ongoing counter-insurgency operations and provide insights into the activities and structure of ISWAP cells operating in the region.

Naija News reports that recently, troops killed a suspected member of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) who allegedly attempted to infiltrate a military defensive position in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 7.45 pm on July 11 after personnel monitoring surveillance cameras noticed a suspicious individual approaching the military location from the Yuwe axis of the Sambisa Forest.

Security sources said the suspect was believed to have been conducting reconnaissance on behalf of the terrorist group.

According to Makama, troops were alerted after the individual was captured approaching the military position.

“According to the sources, the suspect was believed to be an ISWAP operative conducting reconnaissance on the military position,” the report said.

Personnel stationed at an ambush position were subsequently directed to intercept the suspect.

“Troops deployed in an ambush position were immediately alerted and engaged the suspect as he attempted to infiltrate the defensive location, resulting in his neutralisation,” the report added.

Military sources, who spoke with Makama, said the operation demonstrated the importance of surveillance technology and prompt coordination among ground troops.

They said the combination of real-time monitoring and an immediate tactical response prevented the suspect from gaining access to the military position or obtaining sensitive information.