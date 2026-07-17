Spain Vs Argentina: FIFA Appoints Officials For 2026 FIFA World Cup Final

The world football governing body, FIFA, has appointed Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić to take charge of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

The World Football governing body confirmed the officiating team on its official 𝕏 account earlier today, July 17, ahead of Sunday’s showpiece in the United States.

Vinčić will be assisted by fellow Slovenians Tomaž Klančnik and Andraž Kovačič as first and second assistant referees, respectively. Jordan’s Adham Makhadmeh has been named the fourth official, while Mohammad Alkalaf will serve as the reserve assistant referee.

The final will be played at the 80,663-capacity New York New Jersey Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 3:00 p.m. local time, 8 p.m. Nigerian time.

Spain secured their place in the final after defeating France in the semi-finals, while defending champions Argentina advanced with knockout wins over Egypt, Switzerland and England.

Lionel Messi will lead Argentina’s bid to successfully defend the trophy they won at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Spain, meanwhile, are chasing a second world title after lifting the trophy for the first time in South Africa in 2010.

Naija News gathered that this will be the first World Cup final of the expanded version of the tournament. Recall that 48 countries participated in this edition of the competition, 12 teams more than the traditional 36.