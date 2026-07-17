Sophia Momodu Takes Legal Action Against Caroline Hutchings, Demands Public Apology, ₦10 Billion Damages

Nigerian socialite cum reality TV star, Sophia Momodu, has taken legal action against Nollywood actress, Caroline Hutchings, over an alleged defamatory social media post.

Naija News recalls that Caroline, in a Snapchat post, claimed that a woman she once defended on national television had been involved with her former partner while they were still in a relationship.

Although Caroline did not mention any names, the post quickly went viral with some netizens interpreting it as referring to Sophia Momodu.

In response, Sophia Momodu, through her legal counsel, Prince (Dr) Richard Oma Ahonaruogho, SAN, of Ahonaruogho, Ahonaruogho & Co. (Paradise Law Firm), served Caroline Hutchings with a Notice of Intended Legal Proceedings.

The notice stated Caroline’s Snapchat post was widely interpreted by members of the public as referring to Sophia Momodu, resulting in serious reputational harm, emotional distress, attacks on her character and sustained cyberbullying.

The notice further states that, in an effort to resolve the matter amicably without resorting to litigation, Sophia Momodu personally reached out to Caroline Hutchings on 3rd July 2026, requesting that if the publication was not directed at her, she should issue a public clarification on the same platform stating that Sophia Momodu was not the person referred to.

According to Sophia Momodu’s solicitors, despite receiving the message, Caroline Hutchings neither responded nor provided any clarification, allowing speculation and the public narrative to continue.

Sophia, through her lawyers, also demands an immediate retraction, an unreserved public apology in national newspapers with nationwide circulation, substantial monetary compensation of ₦10 billion, and other reliefs.