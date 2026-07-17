I Will Resign In 48 Hours If You Prove Me Wrong – Wike Dares Critics Over Road Projects

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has stated that he is ready to resign if his critics can prove that some of his road construction projects do not exist.

He dared anyone to go on national television within 48 hours and show evidence that his administration did not award 317 kilometres of roads across the Satellite towns within the FCT, with 221 kilometres already completed.

Naija News reports that the minister threw the challenge on Friday during the commissioning of the reconstructed Arab/ Gbazango road in Kubwa, Bwari Area Council.

According to Wike: “The road from Apo to Karishi will be completed before the end of this year, the road from Bwari to Kubwa will be completed before the end of this year. What will anybody say again? How would the satellite town people say that they have benefitted from the government? They have felt he impact of governance, it has never happened in the history of the administrations of this country.

“If there is anybody who has a contrary view, let him come out and challenge us that all these that you are saying is not correct, I will resign as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

“Maybe you didn’t hear me well, let me say it so that you would here it well, if there is anybody; I don’t know of any association you may belong to, I don’t know of any group you may belong to, but if you know that you have a contrary view to what I have said, I challenge you in the next 48 hours come and say on a national television that since this administration came we have not awarded roads 317 kilometers in the Satellite towns and we have not completed 221 I will resign as the Minister of the FCT.”