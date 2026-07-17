Family Petitions IGP, Demands Release Of Habila’s Body

The family of the late Mary Habila, who died at the residence of the Minister of Works, David Umahi, has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, demanding the release of her body for burial.

Her father, Tanko Habila, submitted the petition at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Friday in company with his wife, other relatives and the family’s lawyers.

Speaking with journalists shortly after the petition was filed, Habila expressed displeasure that the Ebonyi State Police Command had yet to release his daughter’s remains nearly two weeks after her death.

The bereaved father said the family was not interested in a post-mortem examination and only wanted to take possession of the body for burial.

He argued that sudden deaths could occur without necessarily involving foul play.

“As we are standing here, somebody can fall and die. It has happened. All we want is her body to be buried,” he said.

Umahi Denies Involvement

Meanwhile, Umahi has denied any involvement in Habila’s death, describing attempts to connect him with the incident as politically motivated.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, the minister said the deceased was like a daughter to him and had worked closely with him for several years.

He described allegations linking him to the death as “politics taken too far.” Umahi maintained that there was no evidence suggesting that Habila’s death resulted from foul play.

The minister said the deceased had a history of medical problems and that he had personally funded some of her treatments.

According to him, Habila complained of bleeding from her nose during a telephone conversation with her boyfriend shortly before she was found dead.

Umahi said the information formed part of the circumstances known to him before her death was reported.

The minister reiterated that he had no reason to harm the deceased, whom he described as a trusted aide and member of his team.