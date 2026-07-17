‘Release My Husband’s Corpse To Me’ – Widow Of Oyo Slain Teacher Begs FG

The wife of Deacon John Olaleye, one of the two teachers killed by terrorists during the abduction of pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, has appealed to the Federal Government and Governor Seyi Makinde to help recover the remains of her husband for a dignified burial.

Naija News recalls that terrorists killed one teacher and abducted seven teachers and 39 pupils during an attack on three schools in Oriire LGA on May 15, 2026.

One teacher, Michael Oyedokun, was later beheaded by the attackers, who publicly flaunted the act in a video that went viral online.

However, after the rescue, authorities confirmed that Olaleye was also killed, bringing the number of teachers killed in captivity to two.

In a video posted by TVC, Olaleye’s widow appealed to the government to recover her husband’s body and assist the family.

She also appealed for educational support for their three children and assistance in caring for the family.

She said, “I was heartbroken when I heard that my husband was not among those released.

“My plea to the government is that they should please, in the name of God, release my husband’s corpse to me.

“He left three children behind. My appeal is that they should support us concerning these children, especially with their education.

“As for me, I am the one solely responsible for taking care of everything in the house. I am begging the government to have mercy on us and help us in whatever way they can.”

Also speaking in the video, the deceased’s elder brother said the family only learnt of his death through the state government’s broadcast announcing the rescue operation.

He pleaded with the authorities to recover the body, even if only skeletal remains could be found and support his brother’s widow and three children.

He stated, “I am John Olaleye Olayinka’s brother, one of the teachers killed during the Oriire abduction. We never knew he was killed until we listened to the broadcast by the governor.

“We are appealing to the government… if they can release his remains, even if it is just his bones, so we can see them, for the sake of the children’s future.

“His wife, if they can help us secure a job for her, it would be highly appreciated. He left three children behind. If they can help provide them with an education scholarship, we will be grateful.”

These appeals came days after the Federal Government announced the rescue of the abducted pupils and teachers following an intelligence-led security operation.