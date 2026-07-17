Full List Of Public Assets Named After Tinubu

The Federal Government (FG) has renamed the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway after President Bola Tinubu, making it one of several major public facilities that now bear the president’s name since he assumed office in May 2023.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, announced the decision on Thursday, saying the 750-kilometre highway was named in honour of Tinubu because the project originated during his tenure as Governor of Lagos State nearly three decades ago.

According to Umahi, the coastal road was conceived about 27 years ago, long before Tinubu became president.

The latest development adds to a growing list of roads, public buildings, educational institutions and government facilities that have been renamed or established in the president’s honour over the past two years.

List of public assets named after Tinubu since he became president:

Coastal Highway Latest Addition

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, one of the Federal Government’s flagship infrastructure projects, became the newest facility to bear Tinubu’s name following the minister’s announcement on July 16, 2026.

Umahi said the decision recognised the president’s vision for the project, which he said dates back to Tinubu’s administration in Lagos State.

Airport Renamed In Minna

One of the earliest facilities named after Tinubu was the international airport in Minna, Niger State.

In March 2024, Governor Umar Bago renamed the Abubakar Imam International Airport as the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport, attributing the decision to the president’s support for the state.

The move drew attention because the airport had only recently been named after the late renowned writer, Abubakar Imam.

Abuja Southern Parkway Renamed

In May 2024, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, renamed the Abuja Southern Parkway as Bola Ahmed Tinubu Way.

The road, which links the Christian Centre to Ring Road One in the nation’s capital, was renamed after its reconstruction.

National Assembly Library Bears Tinubu’s Name

Also in May 2024, the National Assembly named its newly completed library after the president.

The facility, which was initiated during the Ninth Assembly and completed by the Tenth Assembly, was inaugurated by Tinubu.

Immigration Names Technology Complex

In December 2024, the Nigeria Immigration Service named its command and control centre the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Technology Innovation Complex (BATTIC).

The agency said the facility would serve as a critical hub for border security, migration management and technological innovation within the service.

Polytechnic Established In Abuja

The Federal Government also approved the establishment of Bola Ahmed Tinubu Polytechnic in Gwarinpa, Abuja, in January 2025.

The institution was created to provide technical, vocational and entrepreneurial education.

Army Honours Tinubu With Barracks

Later in January 2025, the Nigerian Army named its newly completed barracks in Asokoro after the president.

The military said the decision was intended to “give honour to whom honour is due.”

The facility includes residential quarters, places of worship, sporting facilities and other operational infrastructure.

International Conference Centre Renamed

In June 2025, the Federal Capital Territory Administration also renamed the Abuja International Conference Centre (ICC) as the Tinubu International Conference Centre following the renovation of the facility.

The conference centre, one of Nigeria’s foremost venues for official functions and international events, also had several of its halls renamed after senior government officials.

The renaming of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway now brings the number of major public infrastructure projects and institutions named after President Tinubu since he assumed office to at least eight, reflecting a trend that has continued throughout his administration.