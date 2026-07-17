We Will Not Allow You Perform Political Hatchet Job For Tinubu – Obidient Warns EFCC

The Obidient Movement has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of targeting and intimidating its members.

Naija News reports that the accusation follows the anti-graft agency’s interrogation of two Obidient members over alleged naira abuse.

On Thursday, EFCC released two prominent members of the movement, Peter Akah and Oruche Precious, after hours of interrogation.

However, they were asked to return on Thursday for further questioning.

Reacting via a statement, the movement condemned the agency’s “invitation, prolonged interrogation, and apparent harassment” of its members.

“We see through this smoke screen. Nobody is under any illusion that the EFCC, under the aimless leadership of Tinubu’s kinsman, Ola Olukoyede, is fighting genuine corruption or out to make the country better.

“This is a targeted attempt to intimidate key supporters of our principal, Mr Peter Obi, while the real criminals robbing Nigeria blind are given executive treatment,” the statement read.

It also claimed that politicians facing corruption allegations often escape scrutiny by joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The movement accused EFCC chairman Ola Olukoyede of focusing on political opponents rather than pursuing high-profile corruption cases.

It cited allegations involving Femi Gbajabiamila, chief of staff to President Bola Tinubu; Yahaya Bello, former governor of Kogi; Senate President Godswill Akpabio; and Ifeanyi Okowa, former governor of Delta, saying the commission should prioritise those investigations.

“A serious agency would have beamed its searchlight on the Association of Past & Present Criminals (APPC), who have continued to find shelter in the APC.

“Nigerians already know that the easiest way to avoid any form of scrutiny is to join the APC. That is why anyone who has a major corruption case is more likely to join the party to escape the harassment of the EFCC,” the movement said.

The movement also alleged that Tinubu’s children had not been investigated despite owning expensive properties abroad.

It said it would continue to stand by the two activists and urged the EFCC to end their “politically motivated investigation.

“If the commission truly wants to fight corruption, it must focus its energy on the APC and APPC. By the time it is done thoroughly investigating members of the criminal SPV, Nigeria would be rid of more than 95 percent of its corruption.

“We will not stand idly by and watch the EFCC perform a political hatchet job for Tinubu and the APC. We stand firmly behind Peter for Nigeria and Mama Pee, and we strongly advise the commission to stop straining at gnats while swallowing camels,” it said.