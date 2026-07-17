Photos: NDLEA Declares Drug Kingpin, Three Associates Wanted, Freezes ₦9.8 Billion

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has declared an alleged drug kingpin, Nnamuka Kelvin Uchenna, popularly known as Odogwu, and three of his associates wanted over their alleged involvement in operating a clandestine methamphetamine laboratory and laundering proceeds of illicit drug trafficking.

Naija News reports that the anti-narcotics agency also disclosed that it had frozen bank accounts linked to the suspects containing a combined balance of ₦9.84bn and secured interim forfeiture orders on several high-value assets, including a filling station, multi-storey buildings and four Sport Utility Vehicles.

The other suspects declared wanted are Emmanuella Chinonso Iroka, Nnamuka Ifeanyi Kingsley and Ekechi Franklin Chijioke, also known as Ekene Okwunaga.

The NDLEA said the suspects were declared wanted following an order issued by Justice Iniekenimi Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Owerri, Imo State.

According to the agency, the order was granted after it filed an application before the court in Suit No. FHC/OW/CS/22/2026 on July 3, 2026.

The development followed investigations into a clandestine methamphetamine laboratory uncovered at Isiozi in Umuaka, Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State.

The agency recalled that its operatives raided the illegal drug laboratory on February 25, 2026, where they recovered 18.4 kilograms of methamphetamine alongside other materials used in the production of the illicit substance.

It said subsequent investigations linked the four wanted suspects to the operation of the laboratory.

According to the NDLEA, the suspects have since gone into hiding.

The agency said forensic financial investigations led to the freezing of bank accounts linked to the suspects with a total balance of ₦9,840,873,566.66.

It added that it also obtained interim forfeiture orders covering several assets allegedly connected to the drug syndicate.

The assets include a filling station, multi-storey residential buildings and four SUVs bearing registration numbers RLU 148 AJ, KJA 563 FZ, BWR 249 DY and FST 208 HU.

Reacting to the operation, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), said the development underscored the agency’s determination to dismantle drug trafficking networks and target their financial structures.

“This latest operation reaffirms our unwavering commitment to tracking down drug kingpins and their collaborators, no matter how sophisticated their network or how long they attempt to evade justice.

“The discovery of this clandestine methamphetamine laboratory in Njaba, and the subsequent freezing of nearly ten billion naira in illicit funds, alongside the forfeiture of a filling station, multi-storey buildings and four exotic SUVs, sends an unambiguous message that the illegal drug business is no longer a safe haven for criminals seeking to launder their ill-gotten wealth through legitimate enterprises,” he said.

Marwa assured Nigerians that the agency would continue to pursue the fleeing suspects and anyone linked to the syndicate.

He said the NDLEA would continue deploying financial intelligence and forensic investigations to trace, freeze and forfeit assets derived from drug trafficking.

The NDLEA boss also appealed to members of the public with credible information on the whereabouts of the wanted suspects to report to the nearest NDLEA office or use the agency’s confidential reporting channels.

He reiterated the agency’s commitment to combating drug trafficking and reducing its social and economic impact across the country.