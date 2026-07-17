Petition Accuses Peter Obi Of Aiding Passenger To Fly Under False Identities

A petition has been submitted to the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, seeking an investigation into allegations that the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, facilitated the movement of a passenger using different identities.

Naija News reports that the petition, dated July 12, 2026, was also copied to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

It was written by an individual who described himself as an employee in Nigeria’s aviation industry but did not disclose his identity.

The petitioner asked the authorities to investigate what he described as repeated violations of aviation security procedures, regulatory requirements and passenger safety protocols involving Obi and a female passenger.

The allegations contained in the petition have not been independently verified, while Obi had yet to publicly respond as of the time of filing this report.

According to the petitioner, the female passenger, described as one of Obi’s media aides, had previously been barred from travelling with Air Peace over alleged misconduct and repeated confrontations at airports.

The petition claimed that despite the restriction, the passenger continued to travel on the airline using different names.

It further alleged that Obi accompanied her on several of the journeys and made arrangements that enabled her to evade the airline’s restriction.

“Despite this restriction, Peter Obi made arrangements repeatedly for this media thug to continue travelling under a different name in order to circumvent the airline’s decision,” the petition read.

The petitioner argued that the alleged practice posed a threat to aviation security and weakened established passenger-identification procedures.

“Such conduct by him undermines aviation security, compromises passenger identification procedures, and interferes with our airline’s ability to enforce lawful safety measures,” the petition added.

The petitioner also alleged that airport workers were prevented from carrying out proper identity verification whenever Obi travelled with the passenger.

According to the petition, staff members had raised concerns about the passenger on several occasions but were allegedly unable to complete the necessary checks.

“Every time we stop her, he prevents us from checking her identity, even after she is reported by our staff on ground,” the petitioner claimed.

The petition further stated that copies of flight tickets and Passenger Name Records had been attached as evidence.

“Evidence of these flight tickets has also been attached, as he is even on some of the Passenger Name Records,” it said.

The aviation worker urged Keyamo, the NCAA and the EFCC to examine the allegations and determine whether passenger-identification and security procedures were breached.

The petitioner also asked the authorities to establish whether different names were used to obtain flight tickets after the passenger’s alleged restriction by the airline.