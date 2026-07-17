Peter Obi Tackles EFCC Over Mama Pee, Randy Peter Probe, Demand Focus On Big Corruption Cases

The Presidential Candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to desist from pursuing social media activists.

Naija News reports that Obi was reacting to the invitation of Randy Peter and Mama Pee by the agency.

Speaking through the Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR), the NDC flagbearer urged the EFCC to focus its attention on major corruption cases

In a statement signed on Thursday by POMR spokesperson, Idris Zekeri, the group said the EFCC remained a critical institution in Nigeria’s fight against corruption and should direct its resources towards addressing major financial crimes affecting the country.

The statement noted that corruption had continued to undermine economic growth, infrastructure development and public confidence, urging the anti-graft agency to prioritise cases involving alleged financial mismanagement, public fund diversion and other forms of economic crimes.

“Over the past years, we have seen an increasing trend where social media commentators, political activists and online critics are repeatedly summoned, interrogated or detained over relatively minor or highly debatable infractions,” POMR said.

The group argued that while the rule of law should apply to all citizens, the EFCC should consider whether devoting significant resources to online disputes represents the best use of its mandate.

According to POMR, excessive focus on social media-related matters could affect public perception of the agency and reduce citizens’ confidence in its anti-corruption efforts.

“When citizens perceive the agency as a tool for stifling political dissent or managing public relations, that vital trust is eroded,” the statement said.

The group urged the EFCC leadership to deploy its investigative and legal resources towards tackling high-profile financial crimes, public sector corruption and other economic challenges confronting the country.

It also called on the commission to avoid becoming involved in political or social disputes, stressing that its primary responsibility should remain the fight against corruption.