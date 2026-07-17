Osun Election: APC, ADC Missing As Political Parties Sign Peace Accord

Twelve of the 14 political parties participating in the August 15 Osun State governorship election on Thursday signed Peace and Accountability Charters, pledging to conduct issue-based campaigns and uphold democratic principles ahead of the poll.

Noticeably absent from the exercise were the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), whose candidates and representatives did not attend the summit held in Osogbo.

Naija News understands that the charters were signed during the Osun 2026 Democratic Governance, Peace and Electoral Integrity Summit, organised by the Osun Development Association as part of efforts to promote peaceful campaigns, electoral integrity and accountable leadership before the governorship election.

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, who is seeking re-election on the platform of the Accord Party, was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Industry, Bunmi Jenyo, who signed the charters on his behalf.

Other political parties that endorsed the documents included the Action Alliance, African Action Congress (AAC), African Democratic Party (ADP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Action Peoples Party (APP), Boot Party, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Young Progressive Party (YPP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

However, neither the APC candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, nor the ADC candidate, Najeem Salaam, attended the summit or sent representatives to participate in the signing ceremony.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the Osun Development Association, Dr Segun Aina, whose address was delivered by Dr Tunji Olugbodi, described the Peace and Accountability Charters as important commitments aimed at ensuring peaceful elections and responsible governance.

According to him, the Peace Charter requires political parties and candidates to reject violence, embrace issue-based campaigns, respect electoral institutions, safeguard voters’ rights, pursue lawful means of resolving election disputes and maintain peace after the declaration of results.

He said, “Every party and every candidate that signs this Charter today does so publicly, before the people of Osun State.”

Commending the parties that participated, Aina added, “Your presence here today is itself a statement. It signals that you respect the democratic process. It signals that you understand that elections are won through ideas and not intimidation.”

ODA Tasks INEC, Security Agencies

The ODA chairman also appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission and the Osun Resident Electoral Commissioner, Oluwatoyin Babalola, to ensure the conduct of a transparent, free and credible governorship election.

He equally urged security agencies to guarantee the safety of voters, electoral officials and election materials before, during and after the poll.

‘No Ambition Worth Citizens’ Blood’ – Adeleke

In a goodwill message delivered by the Deputy Governor, Kola Adewusi, Governor Adeleke reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring peaceful, free and credible elections across the state.

The governor stressed that political actors must place the lives of citizens above political ambitions.

According to him, “Our belief is simply that no political ambition is worth the blood of any citizen and no office is more valuable than the life of a single man, woman or child.”

Representatives of the participating political parties also addressed the summit, assuring stakeholders of their readiness to comply with electoral laws and contribute to a peaceful electoral process.

Naija News reports that a total of 14 political parties are expected to participate in the August 15 Osun State governorship election.

Governor Adeleke is seeking a second term on the platform of the Accord Party, while Bola Oyebamiji is the candidate of the APC and Najeem Salaam is flying the flag of the ADC.

The summit formed part of wider efforts by civil society organisations and election stakeholders to strengthen democratic accountability, encourage peaceful political engagement and promote electoral integrity ahead of the governorship election.