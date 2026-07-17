Oshiomhole Opposes Fasina’s Confirmation Over Sexual Harassment Claims

There was slight drama in the Senate on Thursday between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Adams Oshiomhole.

Naija News reports that the disagreement stemmed from the confirmation of outgoing Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Professor Abayomi Fasina, as a non-career ambassadorial designate despite allegations of sexual harassment against him.

The disagreement arose when Oshiomhole argued that endorsing a nominee facing sexual harassment allegations would send the wrong message, particularly to Nigerian women.

“Nigerian women have brought to the attention of this Senate that the professor in question has been accused by two women, not just orally, and these issues are pending before different courts. I think the general view is that nobody says he is guilty; he is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty. But, as a matter of sensitivity, for the Senate to endorse a man who faces cases like that would amount to being insensitive to the feelings of women because it’s not just one woman; there are two women making different allegations.

“So, I thought that in matters like this, it would be more prudent to wait and ask the man to clear himself before the court,” Oshiomhole said.

The disagreement occurred shortly before the confirmation Fasina, as a non-career ambassadorial designate.

The confirmation followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, chaired by Senator Sani Bello (APC, Niger North), which was presented by Senator Simon Lalong (APC, Plateau South).