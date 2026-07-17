Ondo APC Aspirants Sue Party, INEC Over N’Assembly Primaries

Some aspirants loyal to the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, have approached the court to challenge the outcome of the recently concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) National Assembly primaries in the state.

The aspirants, who failed to secure the party’s tickets, are challenging the APC National Working Committee (NWC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the results of the exercise and the candidates’ list submitted to the electoral body.

Party sources who spoke with Vanguard said the aggrieved politicians opted for legal action after expressing dissatisfaction with the manner in which the primaries were conducted and the subsequent nomination of candidates.

The aspirants were said to have engaged the law firm of Remi Olatubora (SAN) to pursue the matter in court.

Those involved include Gbenga Elegbeleye, who contested the Ondo North Senatorial District ticket, and Taiwo Fasoranti, an aspirant for the Ondo Central Senatorial District.

Others are Leke Akingboye of the Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency; Rasaq Obe of the Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency; and Kayode Ijalana of the Owo/Ose Federal Constituency.

Also challenging the exercise are Oyerinmade Matthew, who sought the Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo/Odigbo Federal Constituency ticket, and Olumuyiwa Daramola of the Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency.

The aspirants are expected to ask the court to examine the conduct of the primaries and determine whether the list forwarded by the party to INEC reflected the outcome of the exercise.

Stakeholders Fear Party Crisis

The legal challenge has reportedly caused concern among some APC stakeholders in Ondo State, who fear that prolonged litigation could affect the party’s preparations for the 2027 general elections.

A party chieftain, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the APC national leadership was monitoring the development.

The chieftain urged the aggrieved aspirants and other members of the party to explore internal mechanisms for resolving their grievances.

According to him, disputes arising from primary elections are common in political parties, but they must be handled carefully to prevent internal divisions.

He called on all parties involved to prioritise the unity and electoral interests of the APC.

Benue Aspirants Also Approach Court

A similar dispute has emerged in Benue State, where some APC National Assembly aspirants loyal to Governor Hyacinth Alia have approached the Federal High Court in Abuja over the outcome of the party’s primaries.

The aggrieved aspirants filed Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1429/2026, challenging alleged efforts to alter the list of candidates they claimed emerged from the primaries conducted in the state and monitored by INEC.

Justice I.E. Ekwo, who is hearing the case, directed all the parties to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the suit.

The plaintiffs had asked the court to restrain the APC from replacing the candidates they claimed were validly nominated.

They challenged a correspondence dated June 29, 2026, as well as any subsequent communication sent to INEC to change the candidates’ list before the substantive case was determined.