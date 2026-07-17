Nine 2026 FIFA World Cup Stars Set To Spark Transfer Scramble This Summer

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup entering its closing stages, attention is already shifting towards the summer transfer window as clubs across Europe prepare for the new campaign.

Naija News reports that several players have already secured moves, including Marc Cucurella, Elliot Anderson and Youri Tielemans, but a host of standout performers from the tournament remain at the centre of growing transfer interest.

France winger Bradley Barcola is among the hottest names on the market after an impressive World Cup. The 23-year-old has featured in all seven of France’s matches, scoring twice, while also helping Paris Saint-Germain win another Champions League title. Although not a guaranteed starter under Luis Enrique, Barcola has been linked with Liverpool and Arsenal.

Moroccan teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi has also enhanced his reputation after a series of composed displays in midfield during his country’s run to the quarter-finals. The 18-year-old Lille player is reportedly attracting interest from Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Ivory Coast winger Yan Diomande caught the eye despite his nation’s last-32 exit. Liverpool have tracked the 19-year-old for some time, but Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are now believed to be in the race after RB Leipzig reportedly valued him at around £100 million.

England full-back Djed Spence finished the tournament strongly despite an inconsistent start. Liverpool, Everton and Inter Milan have all been credited with interest as Tottenham Hotspur reshape their squad under Roberto De Zerbi.

Former Manchester City defender John Stones is another player attracting attention after becoming the first footballer to represent England at a men’s World Cup without being contracted to a club. Juventus, Inter Milan and Leeds United are all monitoring his situation.

Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson remains on Manchester United’s radar after another consistent campaign for club and country.

Argentina striker Julian Alvarez continues to draw interest from Arsenal despite Atletico Madrid making it clear they do not intend to sell.

Spain forward Mikel Oyarzabal has strengthened his growing reputation with five goals at the tournament, while Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki has earned admirers after a string of outstanding saves at the 2026 World Cup, with Newcastle United and Leeds United both linked with the Parma shot-stopper.