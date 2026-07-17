Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 17th July, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 17th July, 2026.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Thursday set aside a Federal High Court judgment that nullified some of the timelines issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the 2027 general elections.

In a unanimous judgment, a three-member panel of the appellate court upheld the appeal filed by INEC and ruled that the commission acted within its statutory powers when it released the Revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the elections.

The appellate court held that the Federal High Court failed to follow binding judicial precedents in its May 20 judgment.

It ruled that INEC’s revised timetable amounted to subsidiary legislation made pursuant to the Electoral Act, 2026, and therefore had the force of law.

According to the court, all the deadlines contained in the timetable fell within the provisions of the Electoral Act.

INEC had filed a nine-ground notice of appeal dated May 25, asking the appellate court to set aside the judgment delivered by Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has denied any involvement in the death of Mary Habila, who died in his residence in Uburu, Ebonyi State.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, Naija News reports that Umahi said Habila was like a daughter to him.

While denying any form of complicity in her death, the Minister described attempts to link him to the incident as “politics taken too far.”

According to him, the late Habila had worked closely with him for years and had a history of medical challenges for which he personally funded treatment.

He also revealed that his late aide complained of bleeding from her nose during a phone conversation with her boyfriend shortly before she was found dead, as he insisted there was no evidence of foul play in the incident.

The Minister also disclosed that the deceased was a nurse employed by the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ebonyi State, contrary to reports describing her as a physiotherapist.

In his account, Umahi disclosed that the deceased had been living and working with him for about three years and enjoyed a close relationship with his family.

He also appealed to the deceased’s family to permit an autopsy to establish the exact cause of death, revealing that he had directed that the body should not be released for burial until the procedure was conducted.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, has instituted a ₦15 billion defamation suit against the self-styled Director-General of the controversial Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC), Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew.

Naija News reports that the suit, filed before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja, followed Adeyemi’s allegations that Gbajabiamila demanded a 48 per cent kickback from a purported ₦27.3bn take-off grant approved for the disputed agency.

Gbajabiamila is seeking ₦10bn in general damages and ₦5bn in aggravated damages over what he described as false, malicious and defamatory allegations.

He is also demanding ₦200m as the cost of prosecuting the action.

The claimant asked the court to order Adeyemi to publish a full retraction and unconditional apology in five national newspapers.

He also wants the apology pinned for 30 days on all social media platforms and online channels where the disputed statements were circulated.

An Abuja High Court sitting in Apo has ordered the final forfeiture of assets worth billions of naira linked to businesswoman, Aisha Achimugu, to the Federal Government.

Naija News understands that the assets include jewellery valued at ₦4.645 billion, 11 exotic vehicles estimated at ₦4.293 billion, $50,000 and an additional ₦30 million in cash.

Justice Jude Onwugbuzie made the order on Thursday, July 16, 2026, while delivering judgment on an application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The anti-graft agency had asked the court to permanently transfer the ownership of the properties to the Federal Government.

The commission maintained that the assets, which had earlier been the subject of legal proceedings, should no longer remain in Achimugu’s possession.

After considering the application and the materials placed before the court, Justice Onwugbuzie granted the request for final forfeiture.

The combined value of the naira-denominated jewellery, vehicles and cash stands at more than ₦8.9bn, excluding the dollar component.

The Senate has passed the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, proposing stiffer penalties for a wide range of traffic offences, including a ₦50,000 fine for anyone caught hawking, trading or preaching inside commercial vehicles.

Naija News reports that the bill, which now awaits presidential assent, also introduces tougher sanctions for motorists who violate road safety regulations, with penalties for several offences increased by up to 300 per cent.

Details of the amended legislation indicate that the review aims to strengthen compliance with traffic laws, reduce road crashes, and improve the FRSC’s enforcement powers.

The proposed legislation, titled Federal Road Safety Corps Act (Amendment), 2026 (HBs. 1401 & 1604 – For Concurrence), was first read in the Senate on July 1, 2026.

Under the new provisions, anyone found hawking, trading or preaching inside commercial buses will be liable, upon conviction, to a ₦50,000 fine.

Lawmakers said the measure was introduced to minimise distractions inside public transport vehicles and improve the safety of passengers.

The amendment is expected to affect common practices in many urban centres where traders and religious preachers regularly board commercial buses.

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has demanded the immediate suspension of the Minister of Works, David Umahi, over links to the controversial death of 26-year-old Mary Habila, who died within the Minister’s private residence in Uburu, Ebonyi State, on June 27.

Atiku, in a personally signed statement on Thursday, expressed sadness over the demise of the young lady and expressed sympathy to the family of the deceased.

He, however, insisted that sympathy alone was insufficient, given the unanswered questions surrounding the case.

Naija News reports that the former Vice President thereafter demanded that President Bola Tinubu suspend Umahi pending the conclusion of investigations into the matter. He also requested the Inspector-General of Police to transfer the investigation from the Ebonyi State Command to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

According to Atiku, a full, independent, and internationally credible autopsy must be conducted without further delay, with the findings made public, and the family of Mary Habila must be protected from any pressure, inducement, or intimidation, and must be guaranteed unfettered access to the facts of their daughter’s death.

Nigerian singer, Davido Adeleke, better known as Davido, has revealed that his wife, Chioma Adeleke, manages his finances because of his reckless spending.

Naija News reports that Davido made this known in a viral video online.

Davido, who was seen calling Chioma on the phone, said he was stranded and asked her to transfer $4,000 to his personal assistant, Lati.

He said, “Hello, hello baby, good morning my wife, my love. Help me send Lati $4,000. I can’t login, I don’t know why, is the service here. Alright. We’re taking off now to Naija, I love you.”

His official streamer, Davreltv handler, asked him, “So your wife has been managing the money?”

While describing Chioma as his life coordinator, he added, “Of course, you know I’m a reckless spender. Na she dey arrange everything. Na my life coordinator be that.”

Nigerian music executive, Ubi Franklin, has said having children with different women is the worst decision he has ever made in life.

Naija News reports that Ubi expressed regret in a recent video posted on his Instagram page.

Ubi Franklin wished he had not been involved in babymama drama.

He said, “I regret having children with different women. I wish that some things that had not happened in my life, and this is one of them. I wish I had taken a different road on it.”

While advising younger men to avoid making the same mistakes he made in the past, irrespective of their financial status, Ubi added, “No matter the money that you think you have, no matter what you think you are doing, trust me that should never be anything that you are going to do or a decision you’re going to make in your life.

“Taking care of them is not the problem, but managing the emotions of the adults who are their mothers. So, I want to tell you something as young people, Please and please, no matter the money you have or the life you wanted to live, let baby mama drama not be part of it.”

Spain has been dealt a potential injury setback ahead of Sunday’s FIFA World Cup final after teenage sensation Lamine Yamal missed training due to discomfort.

Naija News understands that the Barcelona winger was absent from the team’s latest training session, raising fresh concerns over his fitness just days before Spain’s highly anticipated showdown with defending champions Argentina.

The Spanish Football Federation has yet to disclose the nature or severity of the problem, leaving uncertainty over whether the youngster will be fit enough to feature in the final.

The 19-year-old forward did not take part in training as Spain intensified preparations for what is expected to be one of the biggest matches in the country’s football history.

Team officials only indicated that the winger was managing “some discomfort” but stopped short of providing further details on the issue.

It remains unclear whether his absence was merely a precautionary measure or an indication of a more serious fitness concern.

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen is on course to become Galatasaray’s new captain following the departure of Mauro Icardi.

Icardi left the Turkish Super Lig champions after his contract expired, bringing an end to a successful four-year spell at RAMS Park. The 33-year-old Argentine won four league titles during his time with the Yellow and Reds.

Victor Osimhen served as the club’s deputy captain last season and is now expected to inherit the armband.

The Nigeria international has played a key role in Okan Buruk’s side winning back-to-back league titles and is set to take on an even bigger leadership role ahead of the new campaign.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.