Mary Habila Not In Registered Physiotherapists’ Database — NSP

The Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP) has said the name of Mary Habila, who died at the residence of the Minister of Works, David Umahi, in Ebonyi State, could not be found in the official database of registered physiotherapists.

Naija News reports that the association’s position appears to contradict earlier claims that the deceased was a physiotherapist attached to the Federal Ministry of Works.

The NSP disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday by its Public Relations Team after what it described as verification through the appropriate regulatory channels.

The professional body said its checks did not establish that Habila was registered to practise physiotherapy under the name made public.

“Following verification through the appropriate regulatory channels, the name ‘Mary Habila,’ as stated, does not appear on the database of registered physiotherapists,” the statement read.

The association did not state whether the deceased might have been registered under another name or possessed qualifications outside the records examined.

It, however, said regulated professional identities must be established through proper documentation and official verification.

The society said the controversy demonstrated the need for government officials and public institutions to confirm professional claims before releasing information to the public.

The NSP stated, “This development underscores why it is essential that public officials, especially those occupying the highest levels of government, exercise due diligence before presenting or associating individuals with regulated professions.

“Public office carries with it a responsibility to ensure that information placed before Nigerians is accurate and verifiable.”

The association maintained that inaccurate descriptions could undermine public trust and affect the integrity of regulated professions.

‘Professional Identity Is Verifiable Fact’

The NSP said professional status should not be determined by assumption, public perception or informal descriptions.

The statement added, “The Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy has consistently maintained that professional identity is not a matter of assumption or public perception; it is a matter of verifiable fact.

“Where questions arise, they should be resolved through the appropriate regulatory processes, not through speculation or unverified claims.”

It urged stakeholders discussing Habila’s death to rely on information provided through recognised professional and regulatory channels.

The association said, “We trust that this clarification will guide subsequent discussions and remind all stakeholders that the integrity of regulated professions must be respected.

“The public deserves accuracy, and professionals deserve to have their qualifications and identities represented truthfully.”

Association Mourns Habila

Despite raising questions about the description of Habila as a physiotherapist, the NSP said the debate should not overshadow the circumstances of her death and the grief of her family.

The statement read, “Finally, while it is important to establish the facts, we must not lose sight of the human tragedy at the heart of this matter.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the deceased, and pray that her soul rests in perfect peace. May they find strength and comfort during this difficult time.”

The Ebonyi State Police Command had earlier said Habila died in a room within Umahi’s residence in Uburu after travelling with a medical team reportedly attached to the minister.

The police said an investigation had commenced and insisted that a post-mortem examination was necessary to establish the cause of death.