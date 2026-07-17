Mary Habila’s Family Cannot Stop Govt From Investigating Cause Of Death – Atiku’s Aide

The media aide to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, has accused the federal government of failing to handle Mary Habila’s case properly.

He argued that the Nigerian police ought to have conducted a full criminal investigation and launched a Coroner’s inquest to establish the medical cause and manner of death, adding that Habila’s family cannot stop the investigation.

Naija News reports that Ibe shared his reservation in a post on his 𝕏 handle on Friday.

He asserted that under the Nigerian law, the government is obligated to treat suspicious, sudden, or unnatural deaths as crimes against the state.

“On the matter of Mary Habila, who died in the Uburu residence of the Minister of Works and former Governor of Ebonyi, David Umahi, the government failed abysmally in its responsibility.

“In situations of deaths in suspicious circumstances such as this, the police are expected to secure the scene, collect forensic evidence, and question anyone involved. Since homicide is a state offense, the government’s duty to investigate cannot be vetoed or halted, even by the grieving family.

“The question is, were autopsies conducted on Habila? The answer is No. Without a state conducted post-mortem examination, how do we determine the cause of death, identify any foul play, torture, or negligence,” he asked.