Malami Names ADC Deputy Governorship Candidate In Kebbi

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kebbi State, Abubakar Malami, has named Musa Zagi as the party’s deputy governorship candidate ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

The appointment was announced on Friday in a statement issued by the party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Engr. Abubakar Atiku Musa.

According to the statement, the nomination received the approval of the ADC governorship candidate.

The party congratulated Zagi on his emergence as the deputy governorship candidate and expressed confidence in his ability to effectively discharge the responsibilities of the office if elected.

It described the nomination as a significant step in the party’s preparations for the 2027 governorship poll in the state.

The ADC also extended its goodwill to all its candidates contesting various elective positions in the forthcoming elections.

It urged members and supporters of the party to remain united and committed to ensuring the party’s success at the polls.

According to the statement, unity and collective support would strengthen the party’s chances in the 2027 general elections.

The party further called for peaceful, free and credible elections across the state.

It appealed to the people of Kebbi State to support ADC candidates, expressing optimism that the party would provide purposeful leadership if elected into office.