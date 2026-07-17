Malami To Appeal Forfeiture Of 48 Properties

A former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has said he will appeal the judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja ordering the final forfeiture of 48 properties linked to him.

Naija News reports that Malami disclosed this after Justice Joyce Abdulmalik granted an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday for the permanent forfeiture of the assets.

The court held that Malami and other claimants failed to prove that the properties were acquired through legitimate means.

It further ruled that the claimants did not rebut the suspicion that the assets were proceeds of unlawful activities.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Mohammed Bello Doka, the former minister said he disagreed with parts of the judgment and had instructed his lawyers to approach the Court of Appeal.

Malami maintained that the Federal High Court decision did not amount to the final resolution of the dispute.

He said the appellate process was provided to allow disputed legal and factual issues to undergo further judicial review.

According to the statement, his legal team had been directed to commence the appeal process without delay.

The former AGF reaffirmed his respect for the judiciary and commitment to the Constitution and the rule of law.

He expressed confidence that the appellate court would consider the issues raised by his lawyers and arrive at a just decision.

Malami also stressed that every Nigerian had a constitutional right to challenge a judgment through the appropriate legal channels.

The former minister appealed to members of the public and the media not to reach conclusions on the matter while the appeal was pending.

He said the legal process should be allowed to run its full course before any final position was taken on the ownership and source of the properties.

Malami argued that seeking redress at the appellate court was a lawful exercise of his constitutional rights and should not be interpreted as disrespect for the lower court.

The former AGF thanked residents of Kebbi State and other Nigerians who had supported and prayed for him since the case began.

He assured them that the judgment would not affect his commitment to public service.

Malami also urged his supporters to remain calm, peaceful and law-abiding while his legal team pursued the appeal.

He said all parties should continue to respect the judicial process and await the outcome of the case at the appellate court.