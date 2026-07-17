Keyamo Accepts Offer To Pay Peter Obi’s Airport Fine

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has accepted an offer by one Mr Nnaemeka Ikerionwu to offset the ₦25,000 fine imposed on the Presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi.

Naija News recalls that Keyamo had given Peter Obi, a seven-day ultimatum, to publicly apologise to airport officials and pay a ₦25,000 fine for allegedly violating parking regulations at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Keyamo’s remark followed Obi’s viral podcast interview, where he alleged that he might not survive to contest the 2027 presidential election, citing what he described as a pattern of harassment against him and his associates.

The former governor of Anambra State specifically claimed that his vehicle was clamped at the Abuja airport while other vehicles parked in the same area were left untouched.

Clearing that air, Keyamo dismissed the claim by publishing a CCTV footage revealing the moment the parking regulation was allegedly violated.

The development triggered a widespread reaction across the country, with supporters of the NDC presidential candidate accusing the government of politically persecuting their Obi ahead of the January elections.

However, in a letter shared on X by a public affairs commentator, @Onsogbu, Ikerionwu tendered an apology to the Minister and offered to pay the fine on behalf of Obi.

Reacting, Keyamo urged him to “proceed to see the Director of Commercial and Business Development for the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN and he will be directed on the mode of payment of the fine for the offender”.

Keyamo claimed that the ministry burst Peter Obi’s bubble by revealing the airport incident, stating that next time the NDC candidate should think twice before making claims.

“Now that we have burst his bubble, next time, @PeterObi should think twice before making outlandish claims of being targeted at our airports or anywhere for that matter in order to get ‘sympathy votes’.

“Nigerians have become too politically savvy to fall for such cheap political gimmicks from presidential candidates that emerged from miracle centres”, he added.