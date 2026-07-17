‘I Would Rather Freeze My Eggs Than Regrets In Future’ – BBNaija Star, Tolanibaj

Former Big Brother Naija (BBN) housemate cum female disc jockey, Tolanibaj, has said she would take proactive steps toward preserving her fertility rather than regret in future.

Naija News reports that the 32-year-old, in a post via her social media page, revealed she wants to start the process of freezing her eggs.

According to the reality TV star, she had booked a consultation with her gynaecologist to get more information about the process.

She said, “I want to freeze my eggs because I would rather have options than regrets in the future. I realised that I needed more information about the process so I booked an appointment with my gynecologist at one wellness centre.

“I am not freezing my eggs now but I will maybe next year or in two years.”

In other news, Nigerian talent manager, Ubi Franklin, has said having children with different women is the worst decision he has ever made in life.

Ubi expressed regret in a recent video posted on his Instagram page, wishing he had not been involved in babymama drama.

He said, “I regret having children with different women. I wish that some things that had not happened in my life, and this is one of them. I wish I had taken a different road on it.”

While advising younger men to avoid making the same mistakes he made in the past, irrespective of their financial status, Ubi added, “No matter the money that you think you have, no matter what you think you are doing, trust me that should never be anything that you are going to do or a decision you’re going to make in your life.”