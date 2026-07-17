Governor Bala Mohammed Reshuffles Bauchi Cabinet

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has carried out a reshuffle of the State Executive Council.

A statement on Friday by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, confirmed that as part of the reshuffle, two commissioners exited the council and the Governor accepted the resignation of another commissioner.

According to the statement, the Commissioner for Commerce, Industries and Investment, Mohammed Salis Gamawa, and the immediate past Commissioner for Education, Dr Mohammed Lawal Rimin Zayam, who was later reassigned to the Ministry of Power, Science and Technology, have been relieved of their appointments with immediate effect.

The statement added that the governor also accepted the resignation of Hon. Faruk Mustapha as the Commissioner for Rural Development and Special Duties.

Naija News reports that according to the statement, the changes are part of efforts to strengthen governance and improve service delivery across the state.

The statement added that the names of the proposed replacements, along with other nominees to fill existing vacancies in the State Executive Council, have been forwarded to the Bauchi State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

Governor Mohammed thanked the outgoing commissioners for their contributions to the development of the state and wished them success in their future endeavours.