FG Renames Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway After Tinubu

The Federal Government has renamed the 750-kilometre Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing the multi-trillion-naira infrastructure project as the fulfilment of a vision conceived by the President nearly three decades ago.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Works, David Umahi, announced the decision on Thursday during a briefing, saying the ministry resolved to immortalise Tinubu by naming the flagship highway after him.

The Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is one of the signature infrastructure projects of the Tinubu administration and is estimated to cost about ₦15 trillion upon completion.

Addressing journalists, Umahi said the decision followed consultations with the leadership and management of the Federal Ministry of Works.

According to him, the ministry considered the President’s longstanding commitment to the project before arriving at the decision.

“By the power conferred on me as the Honourable Minister of Works, and in consultation with the Permanent Secretary, the Minister of State, the directors and the entire staff of the ministry, we have decided to name the entire Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This is a dream that Mr President had about 27 years ago,” Umahi said.

The 750-kilometre coastal highway is designed to connect Lagos to Calabar, traversing several coastal states and providing a major transportation corridor expected to boost economic activities, tourism, trade and regional integration.

The project is regarded as one of the Tinubu administration’s flagship legacy initiatives, with sections of the highway already nearing completion.

Government officials have repeatedly argued that the road will reduce travel time, improve connectivity and unlock investment opportunities along Nigeria’s coastline.

Despite its strategic importance, the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway has generated widespread public debate since construction commenced in March 2024.

Critics have questioned the project’s cost, procurement process and alignment, with concerns also raised over the demolition of properties along parts of the route.

The Federal Government, however, has consistently defended the project, maintaining that all due processes were followed and insisting that the long-term economic benefits outweigh the initial challenges associated with its execution.

Estimated to cost about ₦15 trillion upon completion, the coastal highway is expected to become one of Nigeria’s largest road infrastructure projects.

The government believes the road will serve as a catalyst for economic development by improving access to ports, facilitating interstate commerce and attracting investments to coastal communities.