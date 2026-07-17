‘I Spent On Your Obi, Has He Come To Say Thank You’ – Fayose Blasts Obidients

Businessman and social commentator, Isaac Fayose, has expressed disappointment that the Labour Party’s (LP) 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has never acknowledged or appreciated the support he claimed to have given during the last general election.

Naija News reports that Fayose made the remarks in a video released on Friday in response to criticism of his recent meeting with Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, his support for Obi’s presidential campaign entailed personal financial sacrifices, yet he had not received any appreciation from the former Anambra State governor.

Fayose said he committed significant resources to Obi’s campaign, including making one of his hotels available to supporters and participating in campaign activities.

“Do you know how much I spent on the last election? Do you know how much I spent on your Obi? I even gave you people my hotel. I even came to the protest,” he said.

He lamented that despite his contributions to the Obidient movement, Obi had never contacted him to express gratitude.

“Seyi is a good boy. He removed his cap and appreciated me. Has Obi come to greet me since I started campaigning? Has Obi come to say thank you? Did you people send me the work?” he asked.

Defends Meeting With Seyi Tinubu

Fayose said there was nothing wrong with his interaction with Seyi Tinubu, insisting that being cordial with members of the president’s family did not prevent him from supporting other political figures.

He described Seyi Tinubu as respectful and commended him for showing appreciation during their encounter.

According to Fayose, political support should not be interpreted as permanent hostility toward individuals from opposing political camps.

The businessman also criticised some supporters of the Obidient movement, accusing them of placing the responsibility for political change on others instead of taking action themselves.

“You people are not even worth it. You are there waiting for my own people to liberate you when you can liberate yourselves,” he said.

He maintained that political supporters should be prepared to make sacrifices rather than depend on others to advance their cause.

Fayose said his Yoruba background and admiration for President Tinubu and his son did not prevent him from previously supporting Obi.

“I am a Yoruba man. I love Tinubu with all my heart, and I love Seyi Tinubu. He is a good guy,” he said.

He added that he was free to support any candidate of his choice in future elections.

“If I like, I will start campaigning for Tinubu because you guys are not even worth it,” Fayose said.