What Law Are We Operating – Falana Knocks FG Over House Gifts To Judges

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has slammed the Federal Government over its house gifts to judges in the country.

He argued that it is discriminatory and illegal to hand such gifts over to the judiciary.

Naija News reports that Falana shared his reservation at the Housing TV Africa on Thursday.

He questioned why such gestures were not offered to university professors and other civil and public servants, noting that what is good for the goose is equally good for the gander.

He said, “We have got to a stage in the country where we have to challenge the special privileges given to the rich and top public officers in the country.

“I was very sad when I saw that the Federal Government was handing over the keys of houses to judges, and I asked myself, ‘Under what law are we operating?’ Because it’s discriminatory and illegal.

“You treat everyone equally in our country. So you can’t take out judges. Judges are entitled to accommodation, by the way. They must live comfortably and we’ll secured.

“But, other citizens must be equally provided for. If you don’t do it, you can be challenged, and that is going to happen very soon because what is good the goose is good for the gander.”

The lawyer clarified that his objection was not to judges receiving accommodation but to the unequal treatment of other public servants, who he said deserved similar consideration.

Falana warned that the arrangement would soon be tested in court, insisting that the government could not extend such privileges to one class of officials while ignoring others.

“If you don’t do it, you can be challenged, and that is going to happen very soon, because what is good for the goose is good for the gander,” he said.