Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Wife Attend Son’s Graduation In UK

Former President Goodluck Jonathan’s son, Ariwera, has bagged a degree from Manchester Metropolitan University in the United Kingdom (UK).

Naija News reports that Jonathan shared the good news on his social media page, alongside photos from the graduation.

Expressing excitement, Jonathan added that they are proud of his son.

He wrote, “Congratulations to our son, Ariwera, on your graduation from Manchester Metropolitan University. Your mother and I are proud of your hard work.

“Wishing you the very best and a successful future ahead.’’

In other news, the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN) Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has stated that Goodluck Jonathan would not have lost the 2015 election if he had listened to him.

Mbaka stated this in a viral video while clarifying his earlier statement that the insecurity ravaging the country has a political undertone.

According to the cleric, some forces were orchestrating the crisis to sabotage the President’s chances of a second term.

However, speaking via a video, Mbaka said he advised Jonathan to remove the then Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Attahiru Jega, but his advice was not taken seriously.

Mbaka argued that Jonathan’s failure was due to his miscalculation, stating that the former president disobeyed the “advice of a man of God”.