‘Champion Of Faith’ – Tinubu Mourns Amaechi’s Mother

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed sorrow over the death of Dame Ezinne Mary Oduah Amaechi, mother of former Rivers State governor and ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

The late matriarch died at the age of 89.

In a statement issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President described the deceased as a woman whose life was marked by faith, sacrifice and devotion to her family.

Tinubu acknowledged Dame Amaechi’s commitment to the Catholic faith and her dedication to raising children who contributed to public service.

He said her life reflected love, kindness, perseverance and selflessness, qualities that endeared her to those who knew her.

The President urged the bereaved family to take comfort in the legacy of dignity, faith and service she left behind.

Tinubu extended his condolences to Rotimi Amaechi, members of the Amaechi family, the Catholic community and the government and people of Rivers State.

“My heartfelt condolences to Rt. Hon. Amaechi, the entire Amaechi family, the Catholic faithful, and the government and people of Rivers State over the loss of Dame Ezinne Amaechi, a champion of faith whose life was marked by humility and selfless service to humanity,” the President said.

He prayed for God to grant the deceased eternal rest and comfort her family during the period of mourning.

“May Almighty God grant her soul eternal rest and comfort all who mourn her passing at this difficult time,” Tinubu added.