Big Financial Winners, Losers Of 2026 FIFA World Cup

The expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup has proved to be a financial jackpot for some and an expensive experience for others, with FIFA, betting companies and merchandise retailers emerging among the biggest winners while fans, hotels and several host cities have been left counting the cost.

FIFA is expected to generate more revenue than the record $7.6 billion it earned from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after expanding this year’s tournament to 48 teams across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Marion Laboure, senior strategist at Deutsche Bank Research via the BBC, said FIFA was “without question” the biggest financial winner, with revenue across its current four-year cycle approaching $13 billion.

The governing body has boosted its earnings through broadcasting rights, sponsorship deals, hospitality packages, ticket sales, licensing and its official resale marketplace, where it charges a 15 per cent fee to both buyers and sellers.

Supporters have found themselves on the losing side financially. Ticket prices sparked widespread criticism, with the official price for the final reaching $32,970, while some resale tickets were listed for more than $2 million. Fans also faced higher costs for flights, accommodation, food and transport during the tournament.

Broadcasters have also profited from the competition. Hydration breaks introduced during matches created additional advertising opportunities, with Fox Sports reportedly selling 30-second commercial slots worth between $200,000 and $300,000, rising to as much as $750,000 during key United States matches.

“The hydration breaks are pure advertising inventory. I’d be extremely surprised if they disappear. The expanded format will stay because scale is now FIFA’s business model,” Laboure said.

Merchandise retailers have also enjoyed booming business. Nike said sales of its national team shirts were more than double those recorded during the 2022 World Cup, with England’s kit proving its best seller. Adidas reported Mexico’s jersey as its top-selling national team shirt, while JD Sports recorded unprecedented demand for England merchandise.

Football culture journalist Cee Valentina said football shirts had “become an everyday streetwear staple”, driven by growing interest in retro designs and customised kits.

Former England captain David Beckham also strengthened his commercial profile during the tournament through a series of high-profile advertising campaigns, adding to his status as one of football’s biggest marketing figures.

Betting firms are expected to post record returns, with financial services firm Macquarie estimating around $50bn will be wagered during the tournament.

Chad Beynon, an analyst at Macquarie, said: “Now it’s all about reacting to what you’re seeing on the field, adjusting your views. Whereas before it was kind of sit, watch, wait, you had to place your bet before the match.”

Hotels and several host cities, however, have failed to enjoy the expected economic windfall. Industry bodies in the United States and Canada reported bookings below forecasts despite hosting matches, while experts argued the tournament’s long-term financial impact would be limited.

Alexander Budzier, a fellow in management practice at Oxford University, said: “It creates jobs, but it does not create wealth.”

Naija News reports that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will end on Sunday, July 19, with a final clash at the New York New Jersey Stadium between Argentina and Spain at 8 p.m. WAT. The game will feature a half-time show headlined by stars like Justin Bieber, Shakira, Burna Boy, Madonna, BTS, and Coldplay.