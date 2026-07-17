Amaechi Withdraws Suit Against Atiku

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday has struck out a pre-election dispute suit filed by the former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, against ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News recalls that Amaechi had filed the suit challenging the emergence of Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, in a ruling, struck out the suit after the former governor’s lawyer, Jibrin Okutepa, SAN, moved a motion for withdrawal.

Okutepa informed the court that an application for the discontinuance of the case had already been filed after parties had settled their differences.

The senior lawyer prayed the court to strike out the case.

After listening to the counsel, Justice Abdulmalik made an order striking out the suit.

Recall that Amaechi, also a former minister of transport in the suit, had prayed the court for an order setting aside the presidential primary election of May 25 that produced Abubakar as ADC candidate.

He sought an order restraining Abubakar from parading himself or presenting himself for election as the presidential candidate of ADC at the 2027 general elections on the premise that he (Amaechi) won the poll held on May 25.

He equally sought an order restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) from recognising Abubakar as the presidential candidate of ADC.

He sought an order mandating the party to conduct a fresh presidential primary election which must comply with the Electoral Act, 2006; Article 38.4 of the ADC’s Constitution; and the party’s guidelines for the conduct of the primary poll within 14 days from the date of the judgement.

In the originating summons marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1215/2026, the former minister sued Abubakar, ADC and INEC as defendants.