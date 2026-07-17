The winners of Sunday’s FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain will receive specially designed championship rings in a first for the tournament.

The rings, a long-standing tradition in American sport, are commonly awarded to champions of competitions such as the NFL’s Super Bowl. FIFA will hand 30 rings to the victorious squad, while a further 1,996 replicas will be made available for fans. Each ring will feature a miniature World Cup trophy and an engraved inner band.

United States President Donald Trump is expected to present the World Cup trophy after the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Although he has not attended any of the tournament’s 102 matches so far, including the USA’s run to the last 16, his presence at the final has been confirmed by FIFA president Gianni Infantino and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Naija News reports that Trump’s involvement comes against the backdrop of one of the tournament’s biggest controversies. Earlier in the competition, he contacted Infantino to seek a review of the red card shown to United States forward Folarin Balogun. FIFA later suspended the striker’s automatic ban, a decision that drew widespread criticism and prompted questions over the competition’s integrity.

Balogun returned for the USA’s last-16 clash with Belgium, but the hosts suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat. No other red or yellow card suspension has been overturned during the tournament despite appeals from France and England over separate incidents.

Meanwhile, air quality warnings remain in place across New York because of wildfire smoke drifting from Canada. However, there is no indication that Sunday’s final will be disrupted.

Trump has regularly attended major sporting events during his time in office, including the FIFA Club World Cup final, Super Bowl, the US Open, the NBA Finals and the Ryder Cup. It is also common for heads of state from host nations to be present at World Cup finals.

The United States is co-hosting the expanded tournament alongside Canada and Mexico, with the final two matches being staged on American soil. England and France meet in Saturday’s third-place play-off before Argentina and Spain battle for the World Cup title on Sunday.