No Eligible Voter Will Be Denied Voting Rights In 2027 – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured residents of Niger State that it is taking deliberate steps to address the shortcomings that characterised previous elections, expressing confidence that the 2027 general elections will be more credible, transparent, inclusive and secure.

Naija News reports that the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Dr Oliver Tersoo Agundu, gave the assurance during an interactive session with civil society organisations and journalists at the commission’s headquarters in Minna.

According to him, INEC has identified key logistical and operational challenges encountered in previous elections and has begun implementing measures to strengthen the integrity of the electoral process.

Agundu said the commission was committed to restoring public confidence in the electoral process through improved planning and collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

He stressed that credible elections could only be achieved when all eligible citizens were given equal opportunities to participate in a safe and conducive environment.

According to him, INEC is working closely with security agencies in Niger State to guarantee adequate security before, during and after the 2027 general elections.

“We have identified the logistical and operational gaps from previous elections and are putting measures in place to ensure that the 2027 polls are more credible, transparent and inclusive,” he said.

Speaking on preparations for internally displaced persons, the REC said the commission was developing modalities that would enable displaced citizens to exercise their voting rights.

He disclosed that INEC had already visited all security agencies in the state to strengthen collaboration towards the successful conduct of the elections.

“No eligible Nigerian will be disenfranchised,” Agundu assured.

He explained that the commission remained committed to ensuring that every qualified voter, irrespective of their location or circumstances, had the opportunity to participate in the democratic process.

The REC also reiterated INEC’s commitment to making elections more accessible to persons with disabilities.

He said the commission successfully demonstrated the use of the Braille ballot guide during the engagement, noting that a visually impaired participant confirmed its effectiveness.

According to him, the initiative underscores the commission’s resolve to eliminate barriers that could prevent persons with disabilities from participating fully in elections.

Agundu called on eligible residents to take advantage of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration exercise and ensure they collect their Permanent Voter Cards ahead of the 2027 polls.

He disclosed that more than 2.63 million PVCs had been collected by registered voters in Niger State since 2023.

Despite the impressive figure, he lamented that over 69,000 PVCs remained unclaimed.

The REC appealed to registered voters who were yet to collect their cards to do so without delay.

“The voter card remains the only means of participating in the 2027 general elections,” he said.

Agundu also called on civil society organisations and the media to intensify voter education and public enlightenment campaigns to encourage greater participation in the electoral process.

He said sustained collaboration among INEC, security agencies, civil society groups and the media would be critical to ensuring peaceful, transparent and credible elections in 2027.

The REC expressed optimism that with the reforms being implemented and the support of stakeholders, the commission would deliver an electoral process that reflects the will of the people and strengthens Nigeria’s democracy.