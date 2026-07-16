Nigerian music executive, Ubi Franklin, has said having children with different women is the worst decision he has ever made in life.

Naija News reports that Ubi expressed regret in a recent video posted on his Instagram page.

Ubi Franklin wished he had not been involved in babymama drama.

He said, “I regret having children with different women. I wish that some things that had not happened in my life, and this is one of them. I wish I had taken a different road on it.”

While advising younger men to avoid making the same mistakes he made in the past, irrespective of their financial status, Ubi added, “No matter the money that you think you have, no matter what you think you are doing, trust me that should never be anything that you are going to do or a decision you’re going to make in your life.

“Taking care of them is not the problem, but managing the emotions of the adults who are their mothers. So, I want to tell you something as young people, Please and please, no matter the money you have or the life you wanted to live, let baby mama drama not be part of it.”