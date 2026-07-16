Transfer Updates: Olise, Koné, Grealish, Ødegaard, Spence, Mateta, Others

West Ham defender Konstantinos Mavropanos is eager to remain in the Premier League.

Football Insider reports Leeds United are among the clubs interested in signing the 28-year-old Greece international in the summer transfer window following the Hammers’ relegation.

Sheffield United have moved ahead of Leicester City in the transfer race for Rangers defender John Souttar. Glasgow World claims the Blades are now favourites to land the 29-year-old Scotland international.

Norwich City and West Ham are both interested in free-agent left-back Matt Targett.

The Shields Gazette reports the 30-year-old is available after leaving Newcastle United, having spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough.

Leeds United face fresh competition from Crystal Palace for Southampton midfielder Shea Charles. Football Insider says the Eagles have joined the transfer race for the £30m-rated Northern Ireland international.

Preston North End are one of several clubs monitoring Oxford United winger Stanley Mills. Pete O’Rourke reports the 22-year-old is attracting growing transfer interest this summer.

Celtic are prepared to listen to offers for striker Johnny Kenny. Football Insider claims Millwall and Bolton Wanderers are both keen on the Republic of Ireland international after his successful loan spell with Bolton.

Blackburn Rovers defender Ryan Alebiosu is attracting interest from Germany and Italy. Pete O’Rourke reports Bundesliga and Serie A clubs are monitoring the 24-year-old Nigerian right-back.

Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise is keen on a move to Real Madrid. Foot Mercato reports the France international is open to joining the Spanish giants, who are expected to step up transfer negotiations after previously exploring a record-breaking deal.

Manchester United are preparing a €60m bid for Roma midfielder Manu Koné. Tuttosport claims the France international has emerged as the next midfield target following the arrivals of Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos.

Arsenal have no intention of selling captain Martin Ødegaard despite recent speculation.

Teamtalk reports the Norway midfielder remains central to Mikel Arteta’s plans, although the Gunners continue to pursue midfield reinforcements, including Bruno Guimarães and Lille youngster Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Barcelona have identified Aymeric Laporte as a defensive target. Mundo Deportivo reports the Spain international is among the centre-backs under consideration as the Catalan club looks to strengthen their back line.

Inter Milan remains in transfer negotiations with Tottenham over Djed Spence. Fabrizio Romano says talks are continuing despite the Italian club’s reluctance to meet Spurs’ valuation of the England full-back.

Bayern Munich have also ruled out any possibility of selling Harry Kane this summer. Sport reports the Bundesliga champions have rejected speculation linking the England captain with Barcelona.

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is due for talks with manager Andoni Iraola over his future. Teamtalk says the Reds remain relaxed despite the Argentina international entering the final two years of his contract.

Former Arsenal, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to join Deportivo La Coruña. Foot Mercato reports the 37-year-old is preparing to leave Marseille for the Spanish club.

Arsenal are also expected to begin transfer talks with Club Brugge over Christos Tzolis. Fabrizio Romano reports the Greece international is pushing for a move to the Premier League champions.

Everton and Fulham have joined the transfer race for Genoa right-back Brooke Norton-Cuffy. Nicolo Schira reports both clubs are considering moves for the former Arsenal defender.

Crystal Palace are trying to secure Jean-Philippe Mateta’s future by offering the France striker a new contract until 2030, according to Nicolo Schira.

Leeds United are considering Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio as they look to rebuild their goalkeeping department. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the Italian has emerged as a leading candidate.

Inter Milan remains interested in signing John Stones on a free transfer. La Gazzetta dello Sport claims the Serie A club have cooled their pursuit of Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah because of his valuation and are now weighing up a move for the former Manchester City defender.

Jack Grealish wants to join Everton this summer. Football Insider reports the England winger is prioritising a move to Goodison Park, although Manchester City would need to lower their £50m valuation.