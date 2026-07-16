Tinubu Healing The Wounds Of Civil War In The Southeast – Soludo

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has praised President Bola Tinubu for what he described as a demonstrated commitment to the reconstruction of the southeast.

The Governor, in a statement on Wednesday, said President Tinubu is finally healing the wounds of the civil war by implementing several infrastructure projects in the region.

Naija News reports that Soludo gave the commendation in reaction to the President’s approval for the dualization of the 108-kilometre Otuocha–Anam–Abaji (Kogi), and the 150-kilometre Oba–Nnewi–Uga–Ihube (Okigwe Junction), connecting Anambra/Imo to the Enugu-Port Harcourt Road, which also passes through Abia.

According to him, he made the request for the road construction during a visit to President Tinubu on July 1, and the next day, the Minister of Works, David Umahi, contacted him to send the details of the affected roads.

He disclosed that the President, within a few days, approved both roads for “design and procurement.”

“I can’t contain my joy and that of my people regarding the great news from DIKESIMBA Anambra; DIKESIMBA NDIGBO, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR!

“Certainly, President Tinubu has a date with history, and even more so with the Southeast. He continues to demonstrate his avowed commitment to orchestrating the reconstruction of the Southeast, thereby finally healing the wounds of the Civil War. There are several unprecedented, foundational infrastructural rebirths going on in the Southeast at the moment. We will celebrate the full list later….

“But the news from him today is history in itself. I met the President on Wednesday, July 1. The next day, the Hon. Minister for Works and Infrastructure (our own ever-productive and beloved Sen. Dave Umahi) contacted me to send him the details of the roads we had repeatedly discussed. On Friday, July 3rd, I sent him the following two roads:

1. Otuocha–Anam–Abaji (Kogi), about 108km to be dualized; and

2. Oba–Nnewi–Uga–Ihube (Okigwe Junction), connecting Anambra/Imo to the Enugu–PH Road, which also passes through Abia, about 150km to be dualized,” Soludo wrote.

The Anambra State Governor praised the development as a collaborative effort, saying the approved roads are gamechangers for the southeast, adding that building alliances to improve the lives of the people is a welcome development.

“Today, 15th July, I received a message from the Min. of Works that the President has graciously approved both roads for “design and procurement”! What can I say? These two roads constitute critical game-changers for the Southeast, South-South and North Central. The man who tamed the Atlantic Ocean in Lagos is certainly redefining politics, and the Southeast won’t be the same again! For me personally, this is why politics makes sense to me: working collaboratively and building alliances to achieve concrete results that improve the lives of the people.

“Thank you, ASIWAJU! History will be kind to you!!,” Soludo concluded.