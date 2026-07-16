Video: Tinubu Presents Certificate To Shettima As His 2027 Running Mate

President Bola Tinubu has presented a certificate to Vice President Kashim Shettima, confirming him as his running mate for the 2027 presidential election.

According to a video shared on Thursday by presidential media aide, Dada Olusegun, the presentation took place at the President’s office at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presents certificate to Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate in 2027 election,” Olusegun wrote on 𝕏.

See the video.

Naija News recalls that the National leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had last Friday, formally announced Vice President Kashim Shettima as the running mate to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election.

The announcement was made at a meeting of the APC leadership in Abuja, attended by members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), led by its National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda.

The stakeholders meeting was also attended by members of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), led by its Chairman and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

The Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Ibrahim Kabir Masari, announced President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima as the APC’s presidential and vice-presidential candidates, respectively, for the 2027 election.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, also confirmed the party’s decision to field President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima for the 2027 presidential race.