2027: ‘Tinubu Afraid Of Me’ – Says Sowore, Claims Grassroot Popularity

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has alleged that President Bola Tinubu is ‘mortally afraid’ of his growing popularity among ordinary Nigerians ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Sowore made the claim on Thursday while speaking with journalists outside the Federal High Court in Abuja after the court warned that it could close his defence if he fails to proceed with his case at the next adjourned date.

Naija News reports that the human rights activist is standing trial over allegations that he made defamatory statements against President Tinubu by describing him as “a criminal” in posts published on his 𝕏 (formerly Twitter) and Facebook accounts.

During Thursday’s proceedings, the court cautioned the AAC chieftain against delaying his defence, indicating that it could foreclose his case should he fail to continue with the trial.

The warning came as the case resumed before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Sowore, however, maintained his innocence while insisting that the legal action against him was politically motivated.

Addressing journalists after the proceedings, the former presidential candidate alleged that the President viewed his increasing grassroots acceptance as a political threat.

“But we know the big deal. The big deal is that there is an election that is coming. Tinubu is mortally, mortally afraid of my popularity with the grassroots,” Sowore said.

The activist further claimed that his political movement had continued to attract support without relying on vote-buying or inducements.

“But we are not paying a dime. We are not distributing bread. No soap, no rice, not even bitter kola, no Tom Tom, no kuli-kuli or akara.

“People are saying Sowore has come again. That’s what it’s all about,” he added.

Sowore said his ambition remained focused on providing leadership capable of transforming the country and strengthening democratic institutions.

“We are here to provide the leadership for this country that can make Nigeria work, including the judiciary,” he stated.

The activist has consistently criticised successive administrations over governance, corruption and the justice system, maintaining that Nigeria requires comprehensive institutional reforms.

The case against Sowore stems from social media posts in which he allegedly referred to President Tinubu as “a criminal.”

The Federal Government contends that the publication was defamatory and has asked the court to determine the matter in accordance with the law.

The case was subsequently adjourned, with the court warning that Sowore’s defence could be deemed closed if he fails to proceed at the next hearing.