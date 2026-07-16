Senate Confirms Fasina As Ambassador Despite CSO Protests

The Senate on Thursday confirmed Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina as a Non-Career Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, despite objections from some lawmakers and sustained opposition from civil society organisations.

Naija News reports that the confirmation followed the adoption of a report presented by the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, which cleared the nominee for appointment.

The committee, chaired by Senator Sani Bello (APC, Niger North), had recommended Fasina’s confirmation after reviewing his nomination.

Presenting the committee’s report, Senator Simon Lalong (APC, Plateau South) urged the Senate to approve Fasina’s appointment as a Non-Career Ambassador and High Commissioner.

“That the Senate do receive and consider the report of the Committee on Foreign Affairs on the confirmation of the nomination of Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina for appointment as Non-Career Ambassador/High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Lalong said.

Following the presentation, the Senate considered the report before eventually approving the nomination.

The nomination, however, generated debate during plenary.

While some senators opposed the confirmation, others, including Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central), threw their weight behind the committee’s recommendation.

Interestingly, Senator Cyril Fasuyi (APC, Ekiti North), a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee who had signed the report recommending Fasina’s confirmation, also expressed reservations during the plenary.

Allegations Investigated – Committee

The committee maintained that allegations levelled against Fasina had already been investigated by relevant authorities.

According to the report, both the university’s Governing Council and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) found the claims against him to be unsubstantiated.

“The accusation against Professor Fasina was investigated by competent authorities, including the University Governing Council and the Nigeria Police, which both found the allegation false,” the report stated.

Speaking during the debate, Akpabio commended the committee for relying on reports from the Nigeria Police, the Department of State Services and the university council.

He urged senators to base their decisions on verified facts rather than speculation.

“Honourable senators, we must take our assignments with respect and must not rely on hearsay,” Akpabio said.

The Senate’s decision came days after a coalition of civil society organisations protested at the National Assembly against Fasina’s nomination.

The demonstrators had called for the suspension of his screening and confirmation over allegations of sexual harassment, victimisation and human rights violations.

The coalition also argued that there were pending cases involving the nominee before the National Industrial Court (NIC) in Lagos and Abuja and urged lawmakers to allow the judicial process to run its course before taking a final decision.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, lawyer Adeyemo Amira said the campaign was driven by concerns about accountability and the country’s international image.

She said, “My name is Adeyemo Amira, and I am here as a concerned Nigerian and a member of civil society, not because I have any personal vendetta against Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina.

“This issue is bigger than one individual.”

Despite the protests, the Senate adopted the committee’s recommendation and confirmed Fasina’s appointment as a Non-Career Ambassador.