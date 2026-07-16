Randy Peter, Mama Pee Regain Freedom After 11-hour EFCC Grilling In Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released activists Randy Peter and Precious Oruche, popularly known as Mama Pee, after both honoured an invitation by the anti-graft agency at its headquarters in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the duo regained their freedom shortly after midnight on Wednesday, following several hours of questioning, and were directed to return to the commission’s office on Thursday for further engagement.

The development was disclosed by their colleague, Justice Crack, who accompanied the activists to the EFCC headquarters and shared updates on his 𝕏 handle.

According to Justice Crack, Randy Peter and Mama Pee arrived at the EFCC office at about 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15, and remained there for several hours before they were allowed to leave.

“My dear brother, @Peter4Nigeria, and my sister, @MamaPee_ were invited by the @officialEFCC. I personally accompanied them there on the afternoon of 15th July 2026, at about 1:00 p.m. It was a very long day,” he wrote.

Giving an update on their release, he added, “They were eventually released at around 12:00 a.m. and were asked to return the following day, 16th July 2026. For now, everything is fine.”

Justice Crack also shared a video recorded from the car park of the EFCC headquarters while waiting for the activists to conclude their session with officials of the commission.

Before confirmation of their release, anxiety had spread across social media over the whereabouts of the activists after it emerged that they had remained inside the EFCC office for several hours after honouring the invitation.

Peter Obi’s 2023 presidential campaign photographer, Esther Umoh, had earlier raised the alarm on 𝕏, stating that the activists had yet to leave the anti-graft agency’s headquarters.

“@MamaPee__ and @Peter4Nigeria were invited by the EFCC in Abuja, and as respectful citizens, they honored the invitation today. But as I type this, they are yet to be released by the commission,” she wrote.

The prolonged questioning sparked widespread speculation online, with some social media users expressing fears that the activists might have been arrested.

However, those concerns were later allayed after Justice Crack confirmed that both Randy Peter and Mama Pee had been released and instructed to report back to the commission on Thursday.

As of the time of filing this report, the EFCC had not publicly disclosed the reason behind the invitation extended to the two activists.

The commission has also yet to issue an official statement on the outcome of the questioning or the nature of the matter under investigation.